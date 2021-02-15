Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.32. 93,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $487.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.