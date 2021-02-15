Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 72,551 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

