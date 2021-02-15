Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. 206,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

