Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,135 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.44. 240,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

