Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,843 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 107,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

