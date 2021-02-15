TokenClub Achieves Market Cap of $16.12 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. TokenClub has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

