TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $358,207.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $950,513.96 and approximately $358,207.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.24 or 0.99904593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00101812 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002983 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,973,366 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.