TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 78.06%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

