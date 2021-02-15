Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

