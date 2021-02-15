Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.82 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

