Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.82 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

