Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 14th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of TR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 6,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,717. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

