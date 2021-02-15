Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.44 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $356.75 or 0.00739121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $97.29 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,717 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

