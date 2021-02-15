Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.88.

Shares of TIH opened at C$92.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.40. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total value of C$681,512.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,272,515.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.