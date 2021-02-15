Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 68.25 ($0.89), with a volume of 101585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.31. The company has a market cap of £5.78 million and a P/E ratio of 673.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Touchstar plc (TST.L) Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

