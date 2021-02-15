Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $160.49. 11,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.