TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 14th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPT Global Tech stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. TPT Global Tech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

