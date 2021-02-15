Traceability Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010349 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

