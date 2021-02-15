TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,668 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

