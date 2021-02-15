TransDigm Group (TDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $647.00 to $663.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $562.00.

2/8/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/22/2021 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $576.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

