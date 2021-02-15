TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.56. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

