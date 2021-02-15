Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.