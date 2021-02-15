Travala.com (AVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.20 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $100.96 million and $12.20 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com's launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com's total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,664,948 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com's official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com's official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

