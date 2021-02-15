TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,569.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $8,463.37 and $2,569.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

