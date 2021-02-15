Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,290 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $131.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.