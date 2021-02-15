Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 22,160 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after acquiring an additional 311,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 63.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 288,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.