Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,290 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

