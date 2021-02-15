Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,860 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.75 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

