Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

