Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.