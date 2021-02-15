Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.84 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.93 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

