Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.54 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

