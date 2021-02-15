Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.42 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

