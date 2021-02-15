Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $238.16 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

