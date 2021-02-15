Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a PE ratio of -365.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

