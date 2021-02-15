Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $226.26 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.