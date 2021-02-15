Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.