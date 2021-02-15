Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

