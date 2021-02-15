Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

