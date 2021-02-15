Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,908 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

