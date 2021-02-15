Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 19,760 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

