Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 328,537 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,537 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.