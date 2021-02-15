TreeHouse Foods (THS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS):

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. 27,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,210. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

