Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 14th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.06% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

