Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

