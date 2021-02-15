Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $142.00. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $143.63, with a volume of 13,761 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £195.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.68.

Trifast plc (TRI.L) Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

