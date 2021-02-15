Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,459. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.