Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.