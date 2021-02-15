Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.97 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.00941016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00050198 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.35 or 0.05108080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

