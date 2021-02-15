Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$119.90 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.31.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

